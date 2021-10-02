Wrapped BNB Trading Up 23.2% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $432.45 or 0.00903540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $804.70 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00151484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.91 or 1.00120475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.76 or 0.07218139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,646,513 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars.

