World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,397 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

