Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) One Day Volume Tops $2,384.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $114.29 or 0.00237942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $728,178.59 and $2,384.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00235891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

