WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. 397,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 374,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 87,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

