Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $163.93, but opened at $169.15. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wingstop shares last traded at $165.07, with a volume of 312 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 224.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $1,867,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.36, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

