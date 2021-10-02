Wing Finance Price Reaches $16.95 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.73 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $16.95 or 0.00035658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00067054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.58 or 0.99819789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.73 or 0.06783617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,115,781 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,781 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

