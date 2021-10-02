Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,435 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.9% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.