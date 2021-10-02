Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.23.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company.
WLTW stock opened at $240.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
