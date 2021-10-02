Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.12

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.99. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 551,111 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $427.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

