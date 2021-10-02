White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Standex International worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

SXI traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.