White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Astronics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities raised Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 162,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,471. The firm has a market cap of $458.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

