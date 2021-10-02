White Pine Capital LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 814,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,553,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. 1,422,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,727. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

