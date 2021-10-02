White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. 18,337,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,056,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

