Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,285,668 shares.The stock last traded at $37.42 and had previously closed at $37.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

