Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.20. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 551.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.53.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $65,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

