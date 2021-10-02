Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 139,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 93,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.10 target price on shares of Westhaven Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.48 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

