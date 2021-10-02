Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$2.90 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.60.

WFSTF stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

