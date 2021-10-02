Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 225.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

