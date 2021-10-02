Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WIA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 11,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,151. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

