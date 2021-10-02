Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 740.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $15.82 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 335,143 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

