Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 740.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $15.82 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.