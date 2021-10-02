Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 159.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 216,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 41.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 111,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,967. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

