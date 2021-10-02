Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

WDO has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.06. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,150,422.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

