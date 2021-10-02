WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BUDZ remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

