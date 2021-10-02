Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

NYSE:CFR opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

