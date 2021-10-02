Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $170.54 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $176.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

