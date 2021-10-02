Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Declares Dividend of $1.95

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $267.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

