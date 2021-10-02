Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.