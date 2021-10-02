Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $968,475.35

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Warp Finance has a market cap of $968,475.35 and $251,572.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $207.20 or 0.00434621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

