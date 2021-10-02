Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $4,627,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,659,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

