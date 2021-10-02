Wade G W & Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

Shares of TSLA opened at $775.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $767.48 billion, a PE ratio of 403.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

