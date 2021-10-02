Wade G W & Inc. Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

