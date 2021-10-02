Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 802 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $341.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,903,680 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.