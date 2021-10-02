Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPEM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $506,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $61.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.