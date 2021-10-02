Wade G W & Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,768 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $126.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion and a PE ratio of -57.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,525 shares of company stock worth $119,396,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

