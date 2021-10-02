Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,078,000 after purchasing an additional 538,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $267.51 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.25 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.66. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

