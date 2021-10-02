Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.