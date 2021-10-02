Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.49. 1,491,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,523. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,376,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 880,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,071,000 after acquiring an additional 66,937 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

