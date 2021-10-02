Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 652,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VVOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,900,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.