Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

VVNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VVNT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 919,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 776,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 382,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.