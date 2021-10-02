Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

