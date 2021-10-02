Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $2.39. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 567,538 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

