ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Up 5%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 15,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,569,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. Research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

