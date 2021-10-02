ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 156.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,887,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591,178. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

