Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VWDRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,871. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.