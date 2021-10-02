Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Vertiv worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Vertiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $24.54 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

