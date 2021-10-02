Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VET traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 4,873,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

