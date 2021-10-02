Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.30. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 30,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

