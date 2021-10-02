VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of VEREIT worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,560,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

