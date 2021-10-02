Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Up 1.6%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.95. 1,966,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,913,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

VERB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 252.44% and a negative net margin of 402.38%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

