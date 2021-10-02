Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

VRA opened at $9.61 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $326.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

